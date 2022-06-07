Gunman Who Zip-Tied Then Killed Wisconsin Judge Dies in Hospital
HIT LIST ATTACK
The man accused of putting a former Wisconsin judge in zip-ties before fatally shooting him in a targeted attack has died from injuries sustained after shooting himself, the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed Tuesday. Douglas Uhde, 56, shot John Roemer, a retired Juneau County Circuit Judge, in Roemer’s New Lisbon home on Friday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. Authorities said Uhde had a hit list of officials who were “part of the judicial system.” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were also on the list, officials said. Roemer had previously sentenced Uhde to six years in prison for weapons offenses, and Uhde’s full criminal record dates back at least twenty years. Uhde was declared brain dead on Saturday and was kept on life support until Tuesday for organ donation, the department said.