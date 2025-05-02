Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While I’m grateful for a number of things I inherited from my dad, hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating, particularly in the hands and feet) doesn’t quite make the list. With age, I’ve learned to overcome the embarrassment of shaking someone’s hand during a particularly sweaty day, and that if I’m going to be doing something extra anxiety-inducing, doubling up on my deodorant is an absolute must. As you can imagine, since I’m a heavy sweater, natural deodorants aren’t my thing, and my standards for an effective deodorant and antiperspirant are extremely high. I typically opt for ‘clinical strength’ formulas and those that promise to last up to 48 hours (for me, maybe eight to nine hours, if I’m lucky). As something of a deodorant and antiperspirant connoisseur by necessity, when I got the opportunity to test Dove’s Whole Body Deo at a Charli XCX concert, I was ready to put it to the test.

Dove’s Whole Body Deodorant collection goes way beyond the simple tried and true stick deodorant, encompassing a wide range of dermatologist and gynecologist-tested sprays, creams, and sticks, each formulated to keep odor and sweat at bay for up to a whopping 72 hours—and not just on your underarms. That means from pits to privates (external use only, of course, but duh), the Whole Body Deo range has you covered for up to three days. Plus, the gentle yet effective formulas are also formulated with anti-chafe defense, which gives them extra credit points right off the bat. After all, summertime humidity means two things: extra perspiration and chafing, so this two-in-one was already poised to be my beach bag hero all season long… if it worked, that is.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, I’m definitely not a 365 party girl (... or an any-time party girl, for that matter), but I decided to channel my inner BRAT from day to night while testing testing the new Whole Body deo. Before logging on for work on the day of the concert, I swiped on a generous layer of Dove’s Whole Body Coconut & Vanilla Anti-Chafe Deodorant Stick on my underarms. While suitable for use head-to-toe, I didn’t think it was necessary just yet because I was working from home in my air-conditioned living room until the concert started at 8 p.m.. I took a little walk outside for the sake of the wear test and getting some steps, but didn’t break a huge sweat just yet. Still, impressively, zero stench by 3 p.m. The rest of the work day was fairly sedentary, but even though I’m sitting at my computer typing all day, I usually don’t smell especially fresh by 7 p.m. when I sign off. Today was different!

When it was time to get ready for the show, I slammed my laptop shut until the next morning, as any bona fide brat would, and did a pit check to see how the Dove deo was working. Yep, still fresh. Next, it was time to get ready for the show (!!!). I took a cue from Charli XCX’s largely Gen Z fanbase and threw on some super stylish and futuristic Le Spec shades ( I mean, who has time for eye makeup when you know you’re in for a night of sweaty dancing?), a white short-sleeved top, and some jeans and got ready to call my Lyft to take this brat to the ultimate hot girl *and* sweaty girl trials.

Dove Whole Body Deo Aluminum Free Anti-Friction Deodorant Stick This sensitive skin and excessive sweater-approved deodorant is enriched with nourishing vitamins to keep your skin nourished, dry, and chafe-free all day (and all night) long. The aluminum-free formula not only keeps you smelling fresh for up to 72 hours, but it also features anti-friction defense to keep chafing and irritation at bay. Shop At Target $ 12 Shop At Amazon $ 12

It’s worth noting that for concerts, events, or any situation that sweat, anxiety, heat, or excitement is likely to be on the night’s bingo card, I opt for darker colors and longer-sleeve shirts to avoid exposing others to my body odor and excessive sweat rings courtesy of hyperhidrosis. (Again, thanks, Dad!) But, tonight, it was not only about not giving a f**k and living it up on my own terms, like our favorite pop star herself, but also giving Dove’s bestselling Whole Body deodorant the kind of Vroom vroom test drive it deserved.

On the way to the venue in Austin, TX, the weather threw a curveball at us—a huge rainstorm that wasn’t on my weather app at all—a great time to wear a white shirt… Whatever, I thought, one more test to throw at mighty Dove deodorant. We were able to make it into the Moody Central relatively dry from the Uber drop-off, but as soon as we hit the dance floor, I knew it was going to just keep getting warmer and warmer. At that point, I was having so much fun that I forgot about my perspiration—wow, does she put on a show!

My husband and I danced non-stop through the two-hour show, complete yet another downpour of rain—this time, a cinematic downpour onto Charli’s side of the Moody Center as part of the performance, taking from. After ending the concert with my favorite Charli XCX, “I Love It” (technically an Icona Pop collab), I was pretty sweat-drenched all over. Your girl was rocking out to that millennial-loved jam like it was 2012 again. I wished that I had applied the Whole Body deodorant to… well, my entire body. And, I could have. Next time (and there would be a next time, it turns out).

John Cook.

Despite the mild sweat, I smelled not just decent, but actually good. It’s almost as though the perspiration brought out the yummy Coconut and Vanilla fragrance and meshed with my own. I didn’t wear perfume that evening, and I loved the way I smelled post-concert—something I’ve never thought in my life.

And, while I didn’t put the ‘Whole Body’ feature of the deodorant to the test during the concert, as luck would have it, I found out I would be going to see the queen the next night as well. My husband has scouted another set of tickets, and I was lucky enough to be his date. Despite being tired (I’m in my 30s and it was a school night, OK), I was down, and this time I was applying the deodorant from pits to toe. It’s official: the Dove Whole Body line is brat-tested and (sweaty) brat-approved.