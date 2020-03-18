Dow Plummets 1,300 Points as Coronavirus Reaches All 50 States
The stock market took another tumble on Wednesday, with the Dow plunging more than 1,300 points as the Trump administration worked towards an economic plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The Dow was down more than 5.7 percent after the opening bell on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell more than 5.5 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined more than 4.7 percent. All three are now in bear market territory. The plummet comes after the White House said it was working towards a stimulus package that could reportedly top $1 trillion. The package would include funding to bail out industries and send cash to Americans in an attempt to stop the increasingly devastating impact of the coronavirus on the U.S. economy. “If 2008 was the Great Financial Crisis, this is the Great Virus Crisis,” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, told The Wall Street Journal. “It’s all at once a health crisis, financial crisis, and economic crisis. We need to fix the health part of it before we have it solved, but we can take financial and fiscal steps to blunt its effects. We are starting to do that now.”