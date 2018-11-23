Down Parkas, HEATTECH, and More of Uniqlo's Black Friday Deals
Uniqlo is going all out for Black Friday weekend, and that'll help you prepare for the incoming cold weather. While their prices are already affordable, the Black Friday Event is huge and full of all the Uniqlo gear you need for a good winter. Grab HEATTECH for under $15, down jackets for under $60, even fleece PJs for $25.90. Plus, you'll get free shipping on every order throughout the whole weekend and into Monday. It's a no-brainer to pick up layering pieces, outerwear, loungewear, and more during this Black Friday blowout.
