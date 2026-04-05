Downed F-15 Airman Rescued From Iran

U.S. commandos have rescued the second crew member from a downed fighter jet deep inside Iran.

Both aircrew from the F-15E Strike Eagle are now accounted for, following a high-risk recovery mission.

The successful rescue mission was first reported by Al Jazeera and later by The New York Times before President Donald Trump quickly claimed credit for the operation in a post on Truth Social.

“WE GOT HIM!” Trump wrote, calling it “one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History.”

The F-15E Strike Eagle was one of two U.S. aircraft hit in quick succession over Iran this week, a jarring setback after weeks of White House claims about uncontested skies.

President Donald Trump quickly claimed credit for the operation in a post on Truth Social. Truth Social

The pilot was soon recovered, but the second crew member, a weapons systems officer, vanished, setting off a frantic search with the risk of capture hanging over the operation.

Notably, Trump had not publicly acknowledged the downing of either aircraft as the search unfolded—until now.

“This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation,” he wrote on Truth Social.

The official White House X account posted a picture of the American flag. X

“This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory. WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND!”

The rescue followed a two-day race against Iranian forces to reach the downed crew member, who had ejected and was hiding in hostile territory, according to the Times. U.S. forces beat Iranian troops and civilians to reach the airman, as reports emerged that authorities were offering rewards for his capture.

Hundreds of U.S. special operations troops, backed by warplanes and helicopters, were involved in the high-risk mission. One senior official described it as one of the most complex rescues in recent memory, according to the Times.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. The Pentagon directed us to Trump’s Truth Social post without additional comment.