Politics

Downed F-15 Airman Rescued From Iran

NARROW ESCAPE

U.S. commandos pulled off a daring rescue of a downed airman in Iran.

Olivia Ralph
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft takes off for a mission supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location, March 9, 2026.
US AIR FORCE/via REUTERS

U.S. commandos have rescued the second crew member from a downed fighter jet deep inside Iran.

Both aircrew from the F-15E Strike Eagle are now accounted for, following a high-risk recovery mission.

The successful rescue mission was first reported by Al Jazeera and later by The New York Times before President Donald Trump quickly claimed credit for the operation in a post on Truth Social.

“WE GOT HIM!” Trump wrote, calling it “one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History.”

The F-15E Strike Eagle was one of two U.S. aircraft hit in quick succession over Iran this week, a jarring setback after weeks of White House claims about uncontested skies.

President Trump posted on Truth social: "FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue. At my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine. This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation. This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory. WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND! The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies. This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World. GOD BLESS AMERICA, GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS, AND HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!"
President Donald Trump quickly claimed credit for the operation in a post on Truth Social. Truth Social

The pilot was soon recovered, but the second crew member, a weapons systems officer, vanished, setting off a frantic search with the risk of capture hanging over the operation.

Notably, Trump had not publicly acknowledged the downing of either aircraft as the search unfolded—until now.

“This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation,” he wrote on Truth Social.

The official White House X account posted a picture of the American flag with the message: GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS AND GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.
The official White House X account posted a picture of the American flag. X

“This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory. WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND!”

The rescue followed a two-day race against Iranian forces to reach the downed crew member, who had ejected and was hiding in hostile territory, according to the Times. U.S. forces beat Iranian troops and civilians to reach the airman, as reports emerged that authorities were offering rewards for his capture.

Hundreds of U.S. special operations troops, backed by warplanes and helicopters, were involved in the high-risk mission. One senior official described it as one of the most complex rescues in recent memory, according to the Times.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. The Pentagon directed us to Trump’s Truth Social post without additional comment.

This is a developing story.

Olivia Ralph

Olivia Ralph

Breaking News Reporter

olivia.ralph@thedailybeast.com

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