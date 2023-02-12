Downed Objects in Alaska and Canada Believed to Be Spy Balloons, Schumer Says
The unidentified objects shot down over Canada and Alaska are believed to be more surveillance balloons, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) confirmed Sunday. The senator said he was briefed Saturday night by President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan after the U.S. shot down a suspected balloon over Canada, and a day after another object was shot down over Alaska. “They believe they were [balloons], yes, but much smaller than the first one,” Schumer told ABC’s This Week. The object downed over Alaska is said to have been the size of a small car, significantly smaller than the first balloon, which was reportedly the size of roughly three school buses. Both newly downed objects were floating at about 40,000 feet—or within the airspace of commercial planes—compared to the initial balloon, which had flown at about 60,000 feet.