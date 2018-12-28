Download TurboTax and Get a Free $10 Amazon Gift Card
TAX SEASON
Yes, it's still 2018, but tax season is slowly creeping up. Get ahead of the curve by grabbing the TurboTax Premier software for 2018, plus get a boost to your resolution of saving money by picking up a $10 Amazon gift card. TurboTax Premier not only makes filing taxes easy, but it helps those with any kind of investment sales (think stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and employee stock plans) to make sure they're filing properly and getting the most out of their return. This deal features both a Mac and a PC download, so anyone with a computer can make sure of the software.
