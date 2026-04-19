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1

‘Downton Abbey’ Star Dies At 77

AU REVOIR
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Published 04.19.26 3:00AM EDT 
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Nathalie Baye poses during a photocall for the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Nathalie Baye poses during a photocall for the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo Regis Duvignau/REUTERS

Downton Abbey actress Nathalie Baye has died at the age of 77. Baye, who also starred in the Steven Spielberg film Catch Me If You Can, passed away at her home in Paris on Saturday following a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia, her family confirmed to Agence France Presse. Baye began her career in French films, TV series, and on stage before winning a role in the U.S. hit Catch Me If You Can in 2002, and as a French aristocrat in 2022’s Downton Abbey: The New Era. She appeared in more than 80 films, was a 10-time nominee for the César Award, and took home four Best Actress wins. “We loved Nathalie Baye so much,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X. “She accompanied, through her voice, her smiles, and her reserve, these last decades of French cinema.”

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2
Jennifer Aniston’s Ex, 54, Welcomes First Baby With Wife, 32
NEW ARRIVAL
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 04.19.26 1:16AM EDT 
Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom arrives at the Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's "Fallout" Season 2 at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Steve Granitz/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Justin Theroux is a first-time dad. The 54-year-old actor revealed that he and wife Nicole Brydon Bloom welcomed a son, sharing a low-key Instagram post confirming the baby’s arrival. “He’s here 🕊️ we are so in love,” the joint post read. The announcement lands just over a year after the couple tied the knot in Mexico, capping off a relatively fast-moving relationship that began in 2023 and quickly progressed to engagement, marriage, and now parenthood in just three years. While Theroux has largely kept the relationship out of the spotlight, Bloom’s pregnancy became public late last year as she stepped out at the Fallout Season 2 premiere. The actor was previously married to Jennifer Aniston before the pair split in 2018, but they have remained amicable, with Theroux previously describing their post-divorce dynamic as a close friendship. Aniston later spoke candidly about her own fertility struggles, as well as intense media scrutiny.

Black and white photo of Justin Theroux holding a baby on his bare chest.
“He’s here 🕊️ we are so in love,” the joint post read. Instagram
Read it at Page Six

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New to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners
A FRESH TAKE
Scouted Staff
Published 04.15.26 5:08PM EDT 
A person sliding a Batch Micro Mints tin into the front pocket of their jeans, showing the compact, pocket-sized design of the packaging.
BATCH

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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.

Micro Mints
30 mints per tin
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Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.

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3
NBA Superstar Says NBA Superstars are ‘A*****es’
LEFT ON READ
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 04.18.26 11:15PM EDT 
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James (23) stands with team mate Shaquille O'Neal during the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game against the NEw York Knicks in Cleveland, February 6, 2010.REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)
Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James (23) stands with team mate Shaquille O'Neal during the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game against the NEw York Knicks in Cleveland, February 6, 2010.REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL) Aaron Josefczyk/REUTERS

Shaquille O’Neal has a simple reason for not texting fellow stars: he can’t stand them. The four-time NBA champion told the New York Post he has deliberately distanced himself from celebrity culture for more than a decade. “I don’t like athletes or superstars because they’re a–----es,“ he said. O’Neal said he prefers to keep things low-key, ditching entourages and focusing instead on business ventures and fan interactions. “I want to be a regular guy,” said the 54-year-old. Off the court, the former Lakers star has built an impressive resume, earning a bachelor’s degree, an MBA, and Ed.D. He said he pursued them to model the value of education for his children and young fans. O’Neal is now working toward a fourth degree while expanding his real estate portfolio, including major developments in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey. For a man who once dominated the game, he doesn’t seem to be missing the locker room.

Read it at New York Post

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4
Appeals Court Gives Trump Go-Ahead on Ballroom Build—for Now
DANCING IN THE DARK
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Updated 04.19.26 3:32AM EDT 
Published 04.18.26 10:54PM EDT 
Workers demolished the facade of the East Wing of the White House on October 20.
Workers demolished the facade of the East Wing of the White House on October 20. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Just one day after construction was halted, a federal appeals court has allowed President Donald Trump to continue building his controversial $400 million White House ballroom project until a full hearing is held. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit late Friday temporarily stayed an order issued a day earlier by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon halting the above-ground portion of the 90,000-square-foot ballroom on the site of the razed East Wing. Leon allowed only below-ground work on a bunker and other “national security facilities” at the site. Leon was sharply critical of the East Wing destruction, calling efforts to justify the project on national security grounds “incredible, if not disingenuous.” The National Trust for Historic Preservation has sued to block construction, arguing that Trump lacked the authority to launch the project without required approvals. A full hearing is scheduled in the Court of Appeals for June 5.

Read it at Politico

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This Hands-Free Red Light Mask Targets Fine Lines and Firmness
LIGHT UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 04.16.26 2:38PM EDT 
Solawave LED Red Light Therapy Masks for Mother's Day Gifting
Solawave.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re shopping for the mom who treats self-care like a ritual (and her beauty routine like a bona fide sport), Solawave’s celebrity-loved LED and red light therapy lineup is a no-brainer for Mother’s Day gifting. The brand has become a leader in the ever-expanding at-home LED light therapy space, thanks to its cult-favorite 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand, a compact device that’s earned a loyal following among celebrities with famously glowing complexions, including Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal.

The brand’s hero device, the 4-in-1 Facial Wand, is a true quadruple threat. It harnesses red light therapy (660nm) to target fine lines, redness, and loss of firmness with microcurrent, gentle heat, and facial massage vibration to help lift, sculpt, and de-puff.

Solawave Wrinkle Retreat Pro LED Face Mask
Down From $500
Shop At Solawave$400

If you’re looking to give mom a hands-free upgrade (and a bit more complexion-boosting power), Solawave’s full-face Red Light Therapy Mask delivers even more anti-aging benefits and ease of use. The mask allows mom to go about her days, watch TV, answer emails, or cook dinner while giving herself a ten-minute self-care treatment.

The high-tech mask is made from flexible, medical-grade silicone, which contours comfortably to the face while emitting both red light (630nm) and near-infrared light (830nm), enabling deeper penetration and more comprehensive, full-coverage results.

Solawave Neck & Chest Pro Light Therapy Mask
Shop Now Solawave$350

Plus, it also comes in a version designed specifically for treating the neck and decolletage area. Whether you opt for the wand or the mask, consider it the kind of gift that keeps on glowing long after Mother’s Day.

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5
Trio Jailed for Staging Bear Attacks on Luxury Cars
'OPERATION BEAR CLAW'
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.18.26 2:46PM EDT 
Bear Costume
California Department of Insurance

Three California residents have been sentenced to 180 days in jail for staging fake bear attacks on luxury vehicles in a bizarre insurance fraud scheme. Alfiya Zuckerman, 39, Ruben Tamrazian, 26, and Vahe Muradkhanyan, 32, pleaded no contest to felony insurance charges on Thursday, authorities said. A fourth suspect, Ararat Chirkinian, 39, is scheduled to appear in court in September for a preliminary hearing in an investigation dubbed “Operation Bear Claw” by the California Department of Insurance. The four defendants are accused of using a bear costume to simulate bear attacks on luxury vehicles and then submitting fraudulent insurance claims seeking payouts, according to a press release. Investigators caught wind of the scheme in 2024 after the suspects filed an insurance claim stating that a bear had entered their 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost and caused damage. However, scrutiny of the video footage they provided revealed that the “bear” was a person in a costume, and detectives later uncovered additional insurance claims submitted by the same Los Angeles-based individuals. The bear costume was later discovered in one of the suspects’ homes. “What may have looked unbelievable turned out to be exactly that—and now those responsible are being held accountable,” said Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. A press release issued following the suspects’ arrest claimed that insurance companies were defrauded of $141,839.

Read it at The Guardian

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6
Amazon Customers Rage After Drones Let Packages Drop From 10 Feet Up
CRASH LANDING
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 04.18.26 3:42AM EDT 
Published 04.17.26 7:49PM EDT 
A woman hides under a table in her backyard.
A viral YouTube video shows an Amazon drone dumping a package into a woman’s yard as she crouches under a table. YouTube/@Teaching_MrsH

Amazon’s delivery drones aren’t just dropping packages, they’re smashing them. Customers are fuming after footage showed orders being released from roughly 10 feet in the air, with some skidding across driveways or bursting on impact. The rollout is part of Amazon’s Prime Air program, which uses drones to deliver small packages in under an hour across select U.S. states. The company says the drones are equipped with “sense and avoid” technology to safely navigate people, pets, and property. But a viral YouTube video shows one drone dumping a package into a woman’s yard as she crouches under a table. The clip has racked up huge views, along with a wave of comments, including one from a customer who said a bottle of blue raspberry syrup “exploded” after a similar drop. In another viral clip, a drone’s propellers appear to blast nearby parcels into the street. The complaints add to a growing list of issues, including reported crashes and weather-related malfunctions since the program’s 2024 expansion, according to The New York Post.

Read it at New York Post

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7
Mystery of Entire Family Who Vanished Is Solved 68 Years Later
MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 04.17.26 12:14PM EDT 
The Oregon family vanished in 1958.
The Oregon family vanished in 1958. Othram Inc.

The decades-long mystery of an Oregon family of five who vanished in 1958 has been solved after DNA analysis identified remains found in a submerged car in the Columbia River, authorities said Thursday. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said the state medical examiner identified the remains as Kenneth and Barbara Martin and their daughter, Barbie. Investigators concluded their probe and found no evidence of a crime. The family disappeared in December 1958 while on a trip to gather Christmas greenery. Months later, the bodies of two children were recovered, but the parents and one daughter were never found, fueling speculation of foul play and a nationwide search. The breakthrough came after diver Archer Mayo discovered a Ford station wagon believed to belong to the family in 2024. Authorities recovered part of the vehicle in 2025, though it was heavily encased in sediment. Later that year, Mayo located human remains. Texas-based lab Othram conducted forensic DNA analysis on the remains, assisting investigators in the identification of the remains. “It’s not going to get more resolved than it is now, and so that feels good,” Mayo told CBS-affiliate KOIN-TV. “And that really lets us write the last chapter of that book.”

Read it at CBS News

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8
MLB Team’s All-Time Hits Leader, 53, Dies After Medical Emergency
FOREVER AN ANGEL
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 04.17.26 2:20PM EDT 
Garret Anderson
Gary A. Vasquez/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Angels great Garret Anderson died Thursday after suffering a “medical emergency” in his California home, reports TMZ, which obtained police dispatch audio. The star, who became his hometown team’s all-time hits leader in his 15 seasons with the Angels, was reportedly unconscious when 911 was called from his home in Newport Beach. The 53-year-old’s death was confirmed Friday by the Angels, whose owner, Arte Moreno, said he will go down as “one of our franchise’s most beloved icons.” Moreno’s statement added, “Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond. His admiration and respect for the game were immeasurable.” Authorities have not released a cause of death for the married father of three. Anderson played outfield for the Angels between 1994 and 2008, starring on their World Series-winning team in 2002—the franchise’s only title. He went on to play two more seasons, first with the Atlanta Braves and then with the Los Angeles Dodgers, before retiring in 2010.

Read it at TMZ

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These Stench-Proof Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial Fabric
FRESH FEET
Davon Singh
Published 04.06.26 3:44PM EDT 
Paire Travel Compression Socks Review
Paire.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.

I’m already a fan of Paire’s ultra-soft basics, but these socks are my new favorite. Designed to boost circulation, reduce swelling, and fight fatigue, the travel-friendly compression socks deliver all the benefits of traditional compression socks without the overly-tight, suffocating feel. Unlike other pairs I’ve tried, these don’t feel like they’re cutting off your circulation—in fact, they feel like a pair of cashmere lounge socks. The best part, though, is that they’re designed with anti-bacterial fabric to keep odors and moisture at bay.

Compression Socks
Buy At Paire

The unparalleled comfort, odor control, and performance come down to the sock’s unique and sustainably sourced materials: a blend of merino wool and eucalyptus fiber. While I haven’t tested them in the air just yet, I’ve been wearing them on daily walks and runs, and the moisture-wicking performance is downright impressive.

Plus, the 90-degree angle design keeps them locked in place, so I don’t have to deal with mid-stride tugging. The travel compression socks are a class 1 compression level (15–20 mmHg), which means they offer noticeable support without feeling overly restrictive. They’re an ideal entry point for compression sock skeptics—or anyone ready to retire their stiff, clinical pairs for something that actually feels good to wear.

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9
JetBlue Flight Forced to Divert Over Smelly Cabin Issue
THAT STINKS
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Updated 04.17.26 4:44PM EDT 
Published 04.17.26 4:34PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: A JetBlue Airways Airbus A321 airplane departs from Los Angeles International Airport en route to New York on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Carter/Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A mysterious odor on a JetBlue flight from San Francisco to Boston forced pilots to make an unscheduled landing early Friday morning. JetBlue Flight 734 landed safely in Chicago amidst heavy fog at about 3 a.m. Friday morning, around 20 minutes after the issue was first reported. There were no injuries reported. Passengers told NewsCenter 5 the odor emanated from the bathroom. “They just kept saying it’s a strong smell,” said Angela Barany, one of the passengers. “And to me, if I smelled anything it smelled like bathroom, you know, like the chemicals that keep the bathroom fresh is what I was smelling.” This is not the first time a JetBlue plane has been forced to ground over unpleasant scents. In 2017, a flight out of Boston was forced to land in Buffalo, New York, after fumes on board made passengers sick. The FAA is investigating Friday’s incident.

Read it at WCVB

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10
Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Announce Break-Up After 10 Years
SPLITSVILLE
Donovan Lynch 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.17.26 4:47PM EDT 
Bird and Rapinoe are two of the most celebrated female athletes in American history. Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images.
Bird and Rapinoe are two of the most celebrated female athletes in American history. Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Two towering figures of American women’s sport are breaking up after a decade together. Megan Rapinoe, the famed U.S. soccer star, met Sue Bird, the legendary UConn and WNBA basketball player, at the Rio Olympics in 2016. The couple announced their relationship a year later, before getting engaged in 2020. “This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it’s one we’ve made together with so much love, respect, and care for each other. We’ve shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we’ll always carry with us,” they wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. Rapinoe and Bird also hosted a podcast together, A Touch More, which they said will not continue. “While this chapter of doing the podcast together is ending, what we’ve built with you isn’t,” they said. In their time together, the two women broke barriers as perhaps the most visible lesbian couple in sport. In 2018, they became the first gay couple to appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine Body Issue. They were also the first same-sex couple to host the ESPYs awards show. While both are retired, Rapinoe has stayed in the public eye as a political activist. Bird is a WNBA television analyst on NBC.

Read it at The New York Post

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