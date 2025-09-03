‘Downton Abbey’ Star Reveals She’s Pregnant With First Child

US Open Fan Ripped for ‘Disgraceful’ Move at Sinner Match
CAUGHT RED-HANDED
A US Open fan was caught on camera seemingly trying to steal from Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner. The No. 1 men’s singles player had just won his fourth round against Russian-Kazakh tennis player Alexander Bublik on Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium when he walked over to the stands to sign some autographs. Sinner, who had his gear slouched over his shoulders, was looking away when a fan was seen touching the bag’s zipper and attempting to open it. A security guard intervened, and Sinner quickly walked away from the crowd as a result. The short clip, which was posted on X by Olly Tennis, garnered over 400,000 views. “Every day, the quality of attendants at tennis tournaments seems to get worse. Or is it just that people are getting worse everywhere?” said one user. Another comment read, “That’s disgraceful. I’m glad the security did their job but this fan or any fan that’s not a kid shouldn’t be getting within arms length of Sinner here in my opinion.” The incident isn’t the first embarrassing moment caught on camera at this year’s US Open. Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek was filmed snatching a hat meant for a child from player Kamil Majchrzak, sparking outrage and forcing Szczerek to issue an apology.