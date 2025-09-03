‘Downton Abbey’ Star Reveals She’s Pregnant With First Child

Cheat Sheet
US Open Fan Ripped for ‘Disgraceful’ Move at Sinner Match
CAUGHT RED-HANDED
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.03.25 4:39PM EDT 
Published 09.03.25 3:44PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts while playing against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during their Men's Singles Third Round match on Day Seven of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Clive Brunskill/Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

A US Open fan was caught on camera seemingly trying to steal from Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner. The No. 1 men’s singles player had just won his fourth round against Russian-Kazakh tennis player Alexander Bublik on Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium when he walked over to the stands to sign some autographs. Sinner, who had his gear slouched over his shoulders, was looking away when a fan was seen touching the bag’s zipper and attempting to open it. A security guard intervened, and Sinner quickly walked away from the crowd as a result. The short clip, which was posted on X by Olly Tennis, garnered over 400,000 views. “Every day, the quality of attendants at tennis tournaments seems to get worse. Or is it just that people are getting worse everywhere?” said one user. Another comment read, “That’s disgraceful. I’m glad the security did their job but this fan or any fan that’s not a kid shouldn’t be getting within arms length of Sinner here in my opinion.” The incident isn’t the first embarrassing moment caught on camera at this year’s US Open. Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek was filmed snatching a hat meant for a child from player Kamil Majchrzak, sparking outrage and forcing Szczerek to issue an apology.

Read it at US Weekly

2
Greg Gutfeld Reveals Why He Hasn’t Invited Jimmy Fallon on His Show
NEVER SAY NEVER
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 09.03.25 4:46PM EDT 
Greg Gutfeld during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Fox News late night host Greg Gutfeld doesn’t have plans to return the favor after Jimmy Fallon invited him on Tonight Show—yet. Speaking to the L.A. Times, Gutfeld said “we were both happy about” how the appearance went. “It’s good to see two industry people in whatever ‘supposed rivalry’ who genuinely like each other without that other bulls--t,” he went on, but “I haven’t asked him to come on” Gutfeld. Just a month after Gutfeld encouraged his viewers to reclaim the word “Nazi,” as in, “What’s up, my Nazi,” Fallon sat down with the host to chum it up on Tonight. The pair laughed and joked all the way through the appearance, which was Gutfeld’s first on a network TV program. Prior to his Nazi comments, the Fox host also called for a “civil war” on air, because “elections don’t work.” Fallon made no qualms about the prior comments and according to Gutfeld, having Fallon on his own show could be a possibility. “Our show is a little different because if you come on, you’re on for the whole hour,” he said. “You’re also on with other people so it’s kind of a bigger ask of someone, but the president did do it so…”

Read it at L.A. Times

3
Sophie Turner Lands Angelina Jolie’s Iconic Role
FROM THRONES TO TOMBS
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 09.03.25 5:04PM EDT 
Published 09.03.25 4:36PM EDT 
Sophie Turner at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar after party.
Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Sophie Turner has been tapped to star as Lara Croft in Prime Video’s Tomb Raider series from creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Tuner, 29, will take on a role previously played by Angelina Jolie in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003’s Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life and Alicia Vikander in 2018’s Tomb Raider. The Game of Thrones star acknowledged the actresses she has to live up to in a statement reading, “They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands.” Attempts at turning the Tomb Raider video games into a cinematic franchise have faced some difficulty. Plans for a sequel to Vikander’s Tomb Raider fell through after the film received middling reviews and box office returns. Production on the series is set to begin on Jan. 19, 2026.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

4
Nudist Resort Residents Sue Management Over Clothing Rule
NAKED AND AFRAID
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.03.25 3:19PM EDT 
Published 09.03.25 3:18PM EDT 
Naked men on a beach with their butt's censored
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Residents of a famed nudist resort in Southern California are suing their new management, accusing them of trying to drive tenants out by forcing them to wear clothes. The group, comprised of current and former residents of the Olive Dell Ranch in Colton, California, has accused the new owners of hostile behavior, including threatening eviction and inflating utility bills. The resort, once known as the “friendliest nudist resort in Southern California, ”is home to elderly, disabled, and veteran residents with limited housing options. Residents said they received a notice requiring tenants to wear clothes “at all times.” “We’re just trying to survive,” said Nancy Roeder, who has lived at the resort for over a decade. Long-time resident Kenny Palmer said he believes the changes are meant to drive people out. Tenants also accused management of failing to maintain the property, pointing out that the pool had turned green and the laundry room and sauna were no longer usable. However, property manager Darlene accused tenants of vandalism and failing to pay their bills, an accusation that has been disputed by residents. “I’m going to stay here till the very end,” Roeder said. “I’m scared. I don’t know what’s going to happen.” The Daily Beast could not locate management for comment.

Read it at KTLA

5

‘Downton Abbey’ Star Reveals She’s Pregnant With First Child

DOWNTON BABY
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.03.25 5:41PM EDT 
Michelle Dockery attends the "Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale" world premiere
Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Michelle Dockery revealed she is pregnant at the Wednesday night premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in London. The 43-year-old actress sported an off-the-shoulder blue Prada gown that showed off her baby bump. It will be her first child with husband Jasper Waller-Bridge, brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who she married in 2023 at a private ceremony in London. Dockery was previously engaged to Irish public relations executive John Dineen, who died in 2015 at age 34 after a battle with a rare form of cancer. Dockery is best known for playing Lady Mary Crawley in the Downton Abbey series, which debuted in 2010 and has produced six seasons and three movies in fifteen years. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale premieres worldwide on Sept. 12.

Read it at People

6
Denzel Washington Explains How His Name Should Be Pronounced
WHAT'S IN A NAME?
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.03.25 4:37PM EDT 

Denzel Washington’s first name has been mispronounced by seemingly everyone, including the movie star himself. In a Tuesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Washington, 70, explained how his name is supposed to be said aloud. “My name is not pronounced Denzel,” Washington said, pronouncing his name the way it’s known for. The Equalizer actor explained that instead of “DEN-zel,” the correct way to say it is “DEN-zuhl” — like the suffix of “Rapunzel.” But Washington explained it’s all thanks to his mother, Lennis Washington, that his name is pronounced how it is. “My father’s Denzel Hayes Washington Sr. I’m Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. My mother would say ‘Denzel,’ and we’d both show up,” he said. “So she said, ‘From now on, you’re ‘DEN-zuhl.’” The conversation followed Kimmel pointing out that there are currently four NFL players who bear the name “Denzel,” while zero had the name in 1987 when Washington starred in one of his first breakout roles in the film, Cry Freedom. “There are a lot of Denzels now,” the Training Day actor said. He explained that this now common mispronunciation is “how you know they named themselves after me.”

Read it at Page Six

7
WATCH: Luxury Yacht Capsizes Minutes Into Maiden Voyage
BOAT DON’T FLOAT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.03.25 12:38PM EDT 
Dolce Vento lists badly to Port
A Haber/YouTube

The launch of a luxury yacht went awry after it capsized moments after taking to the water. The $940,000 Dolce Vento eased into the Black Sea for its maiden voyage Tuesday, but disaster struck before it had the chance to get underway, with the ship listing further and further to port before capsizing and sinking. The incident occurred off the coast of the popular tourist destination of Zonguldak in Turkey and was all over in just 15 minutes. Dramatic footage showed how fast it became evident that something was badly wrong with the 78-foot vessel. As the yacht slipped over to one side, the silhouettes of people could be seen scrambling at the helm, and as the boat—reported by The Sun to have been built at the Med Yilmaz Shipyard—got lower in the water, they jumped off, with one left standing on the hull. The man loitered there for a few moments before jumping off. Dolce Vento’s owner, captain, and two crew members all escaped unharmed.

Read it at The Sun

8
Flier Arrested For Dancing in Aisle And Swearing at Cabin Crew: Police
PLANE BAD BEHAVIOR
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 09.03.25 4:25PM EDT 
Published 09.03.25 3:15PM EDT 

A passenger on a Queensland-bound flight faces up to $10,500 in fines and two years imprisonment after she allegedly danced in the plane’s aisles, swore at cabin crew and ignored safety instructions while the plane was taxiing for takeoff. Australian Police allege that New Zealand woman Sheree Young, 50, was intoxicated and disruptive, causing the July flight to be delayed while police removed her from the aircraft. She was discharged and returned to New Zealand the following day. Young will appear at Downing Centre Local Court today on charges of failing to comply with a cabin crew member’s safety instructions. “Anyone misbehaving under the influence of alcohol will be removed from their flight,” said AFP Detective Trevor Robinson. “The alleged behavior of this woman risked the safety of herself, passengers and crew, and in this case caused a delayed takeoff, which inconveniences everyone on board.” Young’s next court date is Sept. 17.

Read it at Sky News

9
NFL Boss Teases Taylor Swift Performance at the Super Bowl
STANDING INVITE
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.03.25 1:51PM EDT 
Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate after Super Bowl LVIII.
Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate after Super Bowl LVIII. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that he would be open to welcoming Taylor Swift to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. “She would be welcome at any time,” Goodell said on NBC’s Today show. The questions came in light of Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, 35, which was shared on Instagram last month. “I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z,” Goodell said when asked about when the decision would be announced. In 2024, the NFL extended its partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which serves as the league’s live entertainment strategist. Since partnering with Roc Nation, the halftime show performances included: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, Usher, and Kendrick Lamar. Earlier this week, Spotify revealed Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, as the most pre-saved album on the Countdown Page in Spotify history. The league typically reveals the halftime show performer in late summer or early fall. The regular NFL season begins on Thursday, September 4.

Read it at TODAY.com

10
Shein Scrambles to Explain Why Alleged Assassin Luigi Mangione Appears to Be Modeling Its Clothes
NOT SO MODEL CITIZEN
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.03.25 11:05AM EDT 
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson.
Curtis Means/via REUTERS

Shein is under scrutiny after a shirt listing appeared to show alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione modeling one of its products. “The image in question was provided by a third-party vendor and was removed immediately upon discovery,” Shein told Newsweek in an emailed statement. An archived listing of the “Men’s New Spring/Summer Short Sleeve Blue Ditsy Floral White Shirt” shows the item being worn by a man who strongly resembles Mangione. It remains unclear whether the photo was photoshopped, AI-generated, or otherwise manipulated. Mangione, 27, is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024. He faces 11 charges, including first-degree murder “in furtherance of an act of terrorism,” two counts of second-degree murder, stalking, and a firearms offense. He has pleaded not guilty to both state and federal charges. Shein did not provide further details about how the image was posted or vetted. The company also instigated “a thorough investigation,” a spokesperson told TMZ. “[We] will take appropriate action against the vendor in line with our policies,” they added.

Read it at Newsweek

