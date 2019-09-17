CHEAT SHEET
Downton Abbey’s Highclere Castle Is Now Available on Airbnb
No Mr. Carson to greet you at the front door or feasting on Mrs. Patmore’s cooking, but in tandem with promoting the new Downton Abbey film, the owners of the real-life castle used for the iconic show have listed one of its rooms on Airbnb. Highclere Castle, owned by the Lord and Lady Carnarvon, will be bookable for one night only (Nov. 26) and the booking will go live on Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. BST. The listing notes that the castle, which has more than 300 rooms and is 100,000 square feet, will be open to the lucky guests to explore. Also included in the $159-a-night listing? A “traditional dinner with the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon in the State Dining Room” served by their butler and post-dinner coffee in the famed library.