Downtown LA Explosion Sets Buildings Ablaze, Injures Firefighters
Several firefighters were injured late Saturday while responding to a “major emergency” in downtown Los Angeles that started with an explosion and left multiple buildings on fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department said at least 11 firefighters were injured after a “significant explosion” erupted while they were inside a building reported to have a fire. No further details were immediately available on their conditions. More than 230 firefighters were sent to try and tackle the fire, located in the 300 block of East Boyd Street. The explosion, which occurred in a business that produces hash oil, sent flames shooting up into the air that could reportedly be seen from miles away.