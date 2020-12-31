Dozens Accidentally Given Antibody Cocktail Instead of COVID Vaccine in West Virginia
OOPS
At least 42 people in West Virginia who thought they got the COVID vaccine at a vaccination event hosted by the Boone County Health Department actually got a shot of Regeneron, an antibody cocktail used to treat the virus, the West Virginia National Guard said Thursday. The state Department of Health and Human Services is now trying to contact all the affected people. Although the drug most likely won’t endanger their health, officials said they will be monitored and given priority status for a vaccination. “The moment that we were notified of what happened, we acted right away to correct it, and we immediately reviewed and strengthened our protocols to enhance our distribution process to prevent this from happening again,” Major General James Hoyer said.