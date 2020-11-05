Dozens Arrested in Portland and New York in Post-Election Mayhem
TINDERBOX
Police across the U.S. have made dozens of arrests after protesters took to the streets in several cities the night after the yet-undecided election. Protesters representing both pro-Trump factions demanding that vote counting stop in battleground states and pro-Biden groups demanding transparency in vote counting. In Portland, Oregon, at least ten people were taken into custody after police found a cache of urban warfare weapons including a rifle, fireworks and several hammers. In New York City, around 50 people were arrested as demonstrations erupted into mayhem. Protesters also took to the streets in Atlanta and Detroit and across Arizona. More than 100 events have been called by a coalition of 165 grassroots organizations called Protect the Results in American cities through Saturday.