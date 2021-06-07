CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Dozens Dead in Head-On Commuter Train Crash in Pakistan
HORRIFIC
Read it at The New York Times
At least 32 people died when a commuter train derailed onto the tracks of an oncoming express train early Monday morning in eastern Pakistan. Passengers were just crawling out of the rubble of the derailed train when another train heading in the opposite direction rounded a bend and crashed into the derailed cars, unable to stop. The accident is the latest in Pakistan, which has a dismal train safety record. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that he was “shocked by the horrific train accident” and called for a “comprehensive investigation into railway safety fault lines.” The death toll is expected to rise.