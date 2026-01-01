Dozens Feared Dead and Around 100 Injured in Horror NYE Party Fire
Police say a packed New Year’s Eve party turned deadly after a blaze and explosion tore through a bar, leaving several dozen people feared killed and around 100 badly hurt. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. local time at Le Constellation, a nightlife spot in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, according to the BBC. Authorities have not released a confirmed death toll, though multiple officials cited in media reports put the figure at around 40, with many victims suffering severe burns that could slow identification. Investigators are examining whether party pyrotechnics or an open flame ignited the venue’s ceiling, after officials said there was no indication of an attack. Emergency crews deployed helicopters and dozens of ambulances as hospitals filled up.