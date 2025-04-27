Dozens Grab Piles of Cash That Fell Out of Armored Truck

A crew of Californians are striking back at a Cybertruck driver who motored around San Francisco offering up Nazi salutes to passersby. Marco Diaz looked similar to Tesla billionaire Elon Musk at a Trump rally while making the hateful gesture—and seemed to think he could get away with it. In the digital age? Not a chance. Someone recorded the incident, which also reportedly involved somebody in the vehicle using a homophobic slur, then posted the video online. Within days, people flooded Yelp with horrible reviews of his Modesto company, Cyber Electric, which was written on the side of the car. “Is this who you want in your home, around your family performing repairs? Disgusting,” wrote one reviewer. By Thursday, commenting had been temporarily disabled on the company’s page due to “increased public attention,” according to a new disclaimer. Diaz’s company has also disabled its own Instagram and Facebook accounts. Diaz apologized via SFGATE for his discriminatory actions. He said he was “intoxicated” and “reacted foolishly to provocation,” but that he takes full responsibility for the revolting gesture. He denied making any homophobic statements.
Beyoncé teased the stage setup for her upcoming Cowboy Carter tour in a Sunday post on Instagram that sent her fans into a frenzy. The black-and-white clip appeared to be taken at the Los Angeles SoFi stadium, where her tour will kick off Monday. Beyoncé captioned the post with, “SHE COMING.” And just as much as fans expressed their excitement for the tour—which is expected to span 32 stadium shows across the U.S. and Europe, USA Today reported—some fans have expressed frustration over how tickets have been dolled out. A handful of fans have claimed that they paid hundreds of dollars for some tickets that have since been discounted at a lower price, the Independent reported. The outlet reported that tickets for the tour have decreased in price because several dates have not sold out. “Next time Beyoncé sends me a presale code for a tour, I’m ignoring it,” quipped one of the singer’s fan accounts on X. “The way floor seats are way cheaper than stand seats I bought and [Ticketmaster] won’t let me exchange.” Still, Beyoncé is projected to make around $300 million from the tour, according to Billboard.
Dozens Grab Piles of Cash That Fell Out of Armored Truck
Anywhere between 50 to 100 people left with approximately $300,000 after bags of cash fell out of an armored truck in a Chicago suburb Tuesday. The Oak Park Police Department in Illinois said that the back door of a truck owned by Brinks Home Security Company “opened by unknown means,” causing three bags of cash to fall onto the road. The employee driving the truck said that when they returned to the scene, dozens of people were already running away with the money “on foot” and “in vehicles.” A spokesperson for Village of Oak Park, where the incident took place, said that no arrests have been made. This is not the first time Brinks has lost money from a moving truck. In 2018, the doors of a Brinks armored truck swung open on an interstate in Indianapolis, leaving around $600,000 all over the lanes, state troopers estimated. Indiana State Police would not give the exact amount, but said that a “substantial amount” of money had fallen out.
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente, a fan favorite who went on to serve as a judge on Drag Race: Philippines, has died. She was 44. Real name Bianca Castro-Arabejo, the star’s family confirmed her death in a social media update after she recently underwent a partial amputation of her right leg due to complications from a severe infection. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente,” they posted in a statement to her Instagram page. “Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.” Jiggly Caliente placed eighth on season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but her sense of humor and dancing ability made her a standout on the show. She returned to compete in season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, where she placed 12th before going on to participate in several drag-related showcases and appeared in FX’s hit show, Pose. “She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world,” her family added.
CNN reports that at least 14 people are dead, six people are missing, and 750 have been injured following a massive explosion at the port of Bandar Abbas in southwestern Iran. While no cause has yet been given for the explosion, which sent a massive plume of thick smoke into the air, the government has said it was likely connected to the chemicals being stored in that corner of the port. Firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze in incredibly windy conditions, and Iranian authorities have declared a state of emergency in the city to protect citizens, particularly given the “significant rise in air pollution” resulting from the blast. Citizens are advised to stay indoors, avoid outdoor activities, and keep all windows closed. Fatemeh Mohajerani, a spokesperson for Iran’s government, said it may be a while before an official determination can be made about the cause of the explosion. “Until the fire is extinguished, it’s hard to ascertain the cause,” she said.
An Australian woman has set a Guinness World Record thanks to her extensive movie merch collection. The New York Post reported that Liesl Benecke has assembled her 1,035-piece collection of Despicable Me Minions over 15 years. “They are in every room and on every spare wall,” she said, adding that the back of her car is filled with Minions, “and when I stop at traffic lights I see people pointing and laughing at all the Minions in my car.” Benecke said she has even been branded “Minion Lady” by her coworkers. Benecke went to Singapore to celebrate her birthday at Universal Studios with the Minions, and she got the chance to visit Minion Land at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan, where her daughter captured the emotional moment when she first entered the park. But her merch has been gathered from Singapore, Japan, Italy, the U.S., Portugal, Taiwan, and China—and it includes clothing, movie posters, stuffed dolls, keychains, figurines, and a tattoo. “So many people and kids comment on the tattoo and we start talking about our mutual love of Minions,” she said. About her obsession with the yellow character, “I remember laughing so much at the cute, little pill-shaped henchmen. They certainly made a huge impression on me,” she said.
Tesla billionaire Elon Musk better start brainstorming baby names—and let’s hope they don’t contain random numbers. A writer from The Atlantic suggested in a Friday podcast that the father of 14 might actually be the baby daddy for more than 100 children. Elizabeth Brueing said during the Sanity podcast that “people who spoke to the Wall Street Journal for their exposé on his childbearing habits suggested the number is much higher. I have heard people estimate [it] at 100 or more." Bruenig, who wrote The Harem of Elon Musk, said the number is “definitely” higher than 14. There’s a reason the kids haven’t come forward to claim their nepo-baby status. Sanity co-host Alisyn Camerota added that “he makes his baby mamas sign NDAs and he’s very lawyered up” and he “does suit them if they speak.” Camerota added that Musk gives out a lot of hush money—he paid one of his recent lovers $15 million and a $100,000-a-month living stipend to stay quiet. Camerota called it “dystopian” and called Musk out for pretending he has “family values.” The accusation comes as the White House brainstorms ideas with pro-natalists on how to make women have more babies for the nation.
The body of missing Princeton student Lauren Blackburn has been found. The young man was pulled from the waters of Lake Carnegie Friday less than a week after disappearing. Blackburn was last seen alive on April 19 at around 6 p.m. He was wearing a yellow T-shirt, a black hoodie, and ripped jeans near the school’s central campus in New Jersey. At around midnight, authorities detected a phone signal in the vicinity of the man-made reservoir Lake Carnegie, and search crews promptly headed there to investigate. The uniform nine-feet deep lake was used for practice by the school’s rowing team. Blackburn was an Indiana native majoring in English. He was set to graduate next year. After days of searching, the junior was found Friday morning. The cause of death has not yet been revealed. “Our hearts are heavy and we share our deepest condolences with Lauren’s family and friends,” Dean of Graduate Students Regan Crotty wrote in a message to students. “It is during these difficult times that we must draw strength and support from one another and from those in our community who are available to us for counsel and care.”
Getting ready to welcome your little one? Better stock up quickly. President Donald Trump’s major tariffs are about to slam new mothers, CEOs warn. The price of baby gear— including car seats and strollers—has already started to climb. Amid Trump’s push for women to have more babies, his tariffs have taken a toll on parents who can’t afford the skyrocketing prices of essentials, which are already up 30 percent. Even sippy cups and high chairs will soon increase in price by hundreds of dollars. Chinese company Babylist—which makes 97 percent of strollers and 87 percent of car seats—bashed the “baby tax” for making it harder for parents to bring their newborns home safely and raise them in healthy environments. Munchkin CEO Steve Dunn also added that no infrastructure in the United States is capable of producing enough reliable baby products for American families. The rising prices come as the White House solicits ideas on how to get more women to procreate and counter the record-low birth rates. Dunn said that laying “punitive tariffs” on top of an already challenging economy “doesn’t protect the American dream—it taxes it.”
Lana Del Rey threw shade at country star Morgan Wallen in the lyrics of her new song, 57.5. Rey, backed by a full live band and Southern-inspired stage visuals, premiered the song during her set at California’s Stagecoach country music festival on Friday night. She sang “I kissed Morgan Wallen / I guess kissing me kind of went to his head / If you want my secret to success / I suggest don’t go ATVing with him when you’re out west,” TMZ reported. The barb marked another public blow to Wallen’s reputation after he seemingly snubbed the cast of Saturday Night Live last month with an abrupt exit after performing on the March 29 episode of the sketch comedy show. Wallen appeared to address his abrupt exit with an Instagram post captioned, “Get me to God’s country.” The SNL cast wasted no time roasting the country singer for the stunt during the following week’s episode. Although Rey did not divulge when exactly she had her alleged kiss with Wallen, it all seemed to be behind her. Rey announced last September that she had married her alligator tour guide boyfriend, Jeremy Dufrene.