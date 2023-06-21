Dozens Injured, at Least 2 Missing, in Fiery Paris Gas Explosion
A dramatic gas explosion in Paris Wednesday afternoon led to at least two dozen injuries. The Paris Police Prefecture reported at least 24 wounded in the fiery blast, with at least four being classified as serious as the investigation continues. “It felt like an earthquake, the windows banged against each other,” one woman at the scene told CNN. “I thought it was an attack,” another witness told Le Monde. “People started running and I felt the ground shake.” Video from the chaotic scene shows that a portion of a building, which ignited after the explosion, collapsed into the street. Two people are reported missing in the rubble, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office. The fire has since been contained, thanks in part to the about 270 firefighters who were deployed to the site.