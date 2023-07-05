Dozens Killed After Bus Dives Into 75-Foot Gulch in Mexico
DEATH PLUNGE
At least 27 passengers were killed when a passenger bus in Mexico lost control and plunged into a 75-foot-deep gulch in southern Mexico on Wednesday, an official said. According to AP News, photos from police suggest the vehicle flipped and crushed those inside. Oaxaca Interior Secretary Jesús Romero said the victims included a 1-year-old, and roughly 20 others were injured in the horrific accident. Reuters reported 12 of the wounded were in critical condition. “It appears that a lack of skill and tiredness caused the accident,” Romero said on a local television station. The bus was en route to small villages in the Mixteca region from Mexico City, where the passengers are believed to have worked manual labor jobs. Evidence found at the wreckage points to the passengers being on their way home before the bus took a nosedive.