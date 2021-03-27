Five-Year-Old Boy Killed in One of Myanmar’s Deadliest Days Since Coup
HORRIFIC
Burmese military forces killed 114 protesters Saturday as demonstrations continue in response to the country’s military coup against the democratically elected government, according to local media. Protesters targeted military parades across the country held in honor of the country’s Armed Forces Day. Victims killed included a 14-year-old girl, two 13-year-old boys, a 5-year-old boy, and a baby hit in the eye with a rubber bullet who is expected to survive, according to The New York Times. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the general who led the Feb. 1 insurrection, had addressed crowds in the capital Naypyidaw before the parade and told them the military would “protect people from all danger” but also called the protests “terrorism.” A spokesman for a group of deposed elected officials said the killings marked “a day of shame for the armed forces.” The military has already killed more than 300 in its crackdown on dissent.