Dozens More Secret Graves Found at Notorious Florida Dozier Youth Prison
As many as 27 more unmarked graves have been found near a fuel storage facility at the notorious Dozier School for Boys in the Florida town of Marianna. The discovery brings the number of unmarked secret graves to 82 after a dig by the University of Florida, which has studied the reform school, infamous for its chilling abuse, according to the Miami Herald. The new grave site is about 500 feet from the previous graves found on the premises. Authorities believe that more than 100 children who were at the reform school died at the hands of supervisors in the 1900s. “Unmarked graves, by conscious design, are made to be hiding places,” Jack Levine, a Florida children’s advocate who had raised concerns about Dozier told the Miami Herald. “What stays hidden almost forgives the crime.”