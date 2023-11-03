CHEAT SHEET
    50-Plus Pro-Palestine Activists Arrested After Protesting in Senators’ Offices

    DEMANDING ACTION

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Demonstrators attend a rally in support of a cease fire in Gaza.

    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    Police arrested 52 activists for illegally protesting on Capitol property on Friday after the group called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war by demonstrating in and around the offices of several progressive lawmakers, Capitol Police told the Washington Post. The arrests came one day before thousands were expected to amass in ​​Freedom Plaza in D.C. to protest the U.S.’s response to the war. Protesters on Friday assembled inside the offices of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and other lawmakers who have resisted calling for a ceasefire as the brutal conflict in Gaza rages on. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) on Thursday became the first Senate Democrat to back a ceasefire so long as all Hamas hostages are released.

