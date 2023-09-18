Dozens of Balmain Designs Stolen From ‘Hijacked’ Delivery Truck
‘SO UNFAIR’
More than 50 designs from Balmain’s newest collection have been stolen from a “hijacked” delivery truck ahead of Paris Fashion Week, creative director Olivier Rousteing said on Instagram Sunday. “This morning I woke up with the smile, starting the fittings for my next show at 9 a.m. and this is what happened,” Rousteing captioned the post. He said the driver was on his way from the airport to the Balmain headquarters when the truck was stolen, but thankfully the driver is safe. “This is so unfair. My team and I worked so hard,” Rousteing wrote. “This is so disrespectful.” The team and his suppliers will now have to work around the clock to prepare for fashion week, he added. A Balmain spokeswoman told The Wall Street Journal Monday that its Sept. 27 show will go on as scheduled but declined to comment on the theft. Paris police told the outlet that an investigation is underway.