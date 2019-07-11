CHEAT SHEET
Dozens of Employees Fired, CEO to Resign at Ohio Hospital Where Doctor Was Charged With 25 Murder Counts
Nearly two dozen employees at an Ohio hospital have been fired and the CEO is set to step down after a doctor at the hospital was charged with 25 counts of murder for allegedly prescribing fatal doses of opioids to patients. Mount Carmel Health System let go of 23 employees, including five physician, nursing and pharmacy management team members, NBC News reports. Another staffer at the Columbus-area hospital was put on administrative leave. Current CEO Ed Lamb said he will resign by July 25. Lamb, who assumed the position in November 2016, said in a statement: “It will take time for Mount Carmel to restore our patients’ and community’s trust.” Eleven other employees have been permitted to return to work after being cleared through a review process.
Former intensive care doctor William Husel was charged in June for allegedly prescribing fatal doses of opioids to patients in critical-care. Prosectors allege Husel ordered the painkillers without “any legitimate medical purpose.”