Dozens of Fed-Up Florida Doctors Stage Walk Out Over Unvaxxed Patients

As Florida hospitals are swamped with COVID-19 cases, dozens of doctors staged a walkout Monday, expressing their frustration that residents still refuse to get vaccinated. “It’s incredibly frustrating because we know vaccines are safe and effective,” said Dr. JT Snarksi, one of about 75 doctors from South Florida who joined the protest. “And it’s people who go out and talk against them that really go against physicians and medicine and science.” ICU beds in Florida hospitals are reaching capacity as the Delta variant rages through the state. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was granted full approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. “Vaccines are safe and we need to get our communities vaccinated,” said Snarksi.