‘Dozens’ of Gunshots Reported Near White House

Gunfire sent White House reporters sprinting for cover Saturday evening as Secret Service agents scrambled to secure the scene.

Journalists gathered on the White House North Lawn were rushed indoors as the area was rapidly locked down, with members of the press directed into the briefing room.

ABC News White House correspondent Selina Wang said she was filming a social media video when the shots rang out.

“I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots,” Wang wrote on X.

“It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room, where we are holding now.”

CNN White House correspondent Julia Benbrook later reported that the shots appeared to come from outside the White House grounds.

“These gunshots, though, to be clear, appeared outside of the grounds, closer to the EEOB building,” she said, referring to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Benbrook also noted that President Donald Trump was in residence at the White House this weekend.

It remains unclear whether anyone was injured or what triggered the apparent gunfire.

The Daily Beast has reached out to both the White House and the Secret Service for comment.