Dozens of Koalas Dead After Their Habitat Is Bulldozed

Dozens of koalas in Australia have died—not from wildfires, but from logging at a plantation where they lived. Trees were apparently taken down with the marsupials still in them, and locals reported seeing the animals bulldozed. Some had to be euthanized and 80 others are being treated for starvation and injuries, Agence France-Presse reported. “If this is found to be due to deliberate human action, we expect the conservation regulator to act swiftly against those responsible,” Victoria’s environmental department said in a statement.