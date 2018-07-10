Dozens of Migrant Children To Be Reunited With Parents Today

Dozens of immigrant children will be reunited with their parents Tuesday as the government scrambles to meet a court-ordered deadline. A government lawyer said at least 54 children under the age of 5 would join their parents by the end of the day, which accounts for just over half the 100 or so children who were supposed to be covered by the order. Late last month, District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego set a 14-day deadline to reunite children under 5 with their parents and a 30-day deadline for older children. Parents in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody “for the most part” are being taken to locations near their children and the families will be released. Children have been sent to shelters across the country in preparation for being reunited with their parents. On Monday, a federal judge in Los Angeles rejected the Trump administration’s efforts to detain immigrant families in long-term facilities, calling it a “cynical attempt to undo a longstanding court settlement.”
