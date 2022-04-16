CHEAT SHEET
Dozens of Migrants Presumed Dead After Boat Capsizes Off Libya Coast
At least 35 people are presumed dead after a boat packed with migrants capsized off the coast of Libya on Friday night, the U.N. said. The International Organization for Migration said Saturday that the tragic shipwreck occurred near the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha—though it is not immediately clear what caused the wooden boat to capsize. So far, at least six migrants have been pulled out of the water, the agency added. “Dedicated search and rescue capacity and a safe disembarkation mechanism are urgently needed to prevent further deaths and suffering,” the IOM said.