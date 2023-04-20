Dozens of Poor People Die in Stampede at Charity Event in Yemen

Read it at Associated Press
At least 78 people were killed in a stampede in Sanaa, Yemen, on Wednesday after shots fired into the air for crowd control hit a power line and caused it to explode. The tragic panic unfolded at a charity event to distribute money—about $10 per person—to the poor during Ramadan, the Associated Press reported. Afterward, the Houthi insurgents who control the capital city said they would pay about $2,000 to each family who lost a relative, while the injured—at least 73 people at the latest count—would get around $400.