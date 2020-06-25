Dozens of Secret Service Officers Ordered to Quarantine After Trump’s Tulsa Rally
Dozens of Secret Service personnel have reportedly been ordered to quarantine in their homes for two weeks after providing protection at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa earlier this week. The agents and officers have been advised to remain in their homes for 14 days to avoid spreading the new coronavirus. Six members of Trump’s team that arrived in Oklahoma ahead of the gathering, including two Secret Service members, tested positive for the virus, news that came to light hours before the rally took place. Two other staff members reportedly tested positive after the president returned to Washington, D.C. Public health officials, among them the doctors closest to Trump, had repeatedly advised him that the rally posed an increased risk of accelerating the speed of coronavirus transmission.