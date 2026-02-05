Dozens of Skiers Rescued After Being Suspended Above Mountain for 5 Hours

Sixty-seven people had to be rescued at a ski resort after a mechanical issue left them suspended in mid-air for five hours. The Northwoods gondola at Gore Mountain in New York suffered a “mechanical issue” on Wednesday that left dozens of winter sports fans spread across 15 cabins dangling over North Creek. No one was hurt, with Gore Mountain saying in a statement that the issue had now been fixed and that the gondola would resume operations on Thursday. “The issue was identified as a non-emergency mechanical alignment matter involving one component of the lift system,” the resort said in the release. “The gondola was stopped immediately in accordance with established safety protocols.” One eyewitness, Karen Estill, told NEWS10 ABC, “They climbed up on the gondolas on the top, I guess they have to, to open the doors. They had a cable and they put people in, they put them in a harness and just led them to the ground.”

