Dozens of U.S. Marines Contract COVID-19 at Two Bases in Okinawa, Sparking Fears of Outbreak
Officials in Okinawa, Japan, are demanding greater transparency from the U.S. Marines after reports that as many as 60 people stationed at two bases tied to the Futenma Air Station have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Associated Press. U.S. officials say that a “few dozen” people at the bases have tested positive, though local media have reported the number is close to 60 and that the marines have off-duty privileges.
“Okinawans are shocked by what we were told,” Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said at a news conference Saturday, referring to what he said was limited information provided by the Americans. He questioned whether the Marines were trying to cover up a much larger outbreak. The Marines issued a statement Friday confirming there were “a few dozen” positive cases and said they were taking additional protective measures to limit the spread including restricting some off-base activities.