Dozens of U.S. Universities Back Lawsuit Challenging Trump’s Attempt to Block Foreign Students

Dozens of U.S. universities have thrown their support being a lawsuit that challenges President Donald Trump’s attempt to block foreign students from staying in the country if their schools move teaching entirely online when classes resume this fall. Reuters reports that 59 U.S. universities, including seven Ivy League schools, have filed a brief that supports a lawsuit from Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed last week. The 59 universities said in an amicus brief: “The emergency persists, yet the government’s policy has suddenly and drastically changed, throwing amici’s preparations into disarray and causing significant harm and turmoil.” More than a million foreign students attended U.S. higher education institutions in the 2018-19 school year, or around 6 percent of the entire U.S. enrollment, Reuters reports.