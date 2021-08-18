Dozens Unaccounted for as Tropical Storm Fred Drenches North Carolina
SOAKED
Significant downpours have soaked parts of western North Carolina and at least 30 people remain unaccounted for in Haywood County, WYFF reports. Rain from Tropical Storm Fred has washed out many roads, leading to severe flooding that has complicated efforts to track those who are missing. Dozens residents are sheltered at Tuscola High School and a boil water alert has been issued. Nearby tornadoes have caused local officials to warn residents to take precautions. “Areas in parts of the Foothills have seen nearly 12" of rain today, major flooding is occurring, and river flooding will continue,” the North Carolina Weather Authority wrote. “Thoughts and prayers to the people of Western NC.” Haywood County has issued a state of emergency.