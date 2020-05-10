Dr. Anthony Fauci to Go Into Quarantine After Contact With Infected White House Staffer
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the public face of the nation’s coronavirus response, will go into a “modified quarantine” after interacting with a White House staffer who has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Fauci himself has not tested positive and is deemed a “low risk” because he did not come into close contact with the staffer. Fauci will work remotely, wear a mask, and be tested every day, though he told CNN he may come into the office if he’s the only one there. He has so far tested negative. Robert Redfield, the director of the Center for Disease Control, will also go into a two-week quarantine after contact with an infected White House staffer. Aides to Vice President Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, and President Donald Trump have all tested positive.