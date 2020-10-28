Fauci: January Is the Earliest a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Available
POST ELECTION
Speaking at a live YouTube Q&A hosted by Journal of the American Medical Association on Wednesday, infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci made clear that December is the earliest any companies involved in COVID-19 vaccine trials would have enough data to apply for emergency use authorization for the FDA–thus clarifying that a widely available vaccine could not feasibly be available to the public until at least January of next year. Discussing vaccine progress in scientific terms, Fauci said vaccine trials’ current data is “event driven,” referring to new instances of infections or lack thereof in vaccine trial volunteers.
“Somewhere around December, you'll start to see companies with enough events” to have the NIH’s Data and Safety Monitoring Board review the findings, Fauci said, from which the board can make recommendations to “move forward.” To host Dr. Howard Baucher, Fauci then clarified his words: “By moving forward, you're absolutely correct: they can apply for an [emergency use authorization] from the FDA.” Fauci’s clarified timeline further rules out the possibility of FDA approval of a safe and effective vaccine before Election Day.