Fauci Intentionally Avoided Trump’s Infamous COVID Briefing on Injecting Bleach
‘HOLY SHIT’
Dr. Anthony Fauci said he had a “bad feeling” ahead of Donald Trump’s infamous press briefing in which the then-president suggested that people inject disinfectant to thwart the COVID-19 virus. Fauci, who was notably not in attendance at the April 23, 2020 press briefing, said he felt he should “bow out of this one” after he was notified that the Department of Homeland Security had been asked to join the meeting and present statistics on the coronavirus’ ability to survive sunlight and other natural factors. “As soon as I heard it I said ‘Holy shit, this is gonna go bad,’” the nation’s top infectious-disease expert told ABC News on Sunday. Had he been in attendance, Fauci said he would have tried to cut off Trump’s remarks, or gestured toward him that they should call “time out” on the briefing.