Fauci Loved Brad Pitt Playing Him in SNL Skit Roasting Trump

Dr. Anthony Fauci wanted Brad Pitt to portray him on Saturday Night Live—and now that it’s happened, he thinks the Hollywood heartthrob did him justice. “I think he did great,” Fauci said on Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia on Monday. “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt.” Pitt nailed Fauci’s deadpan gaze and gravelly Brooklyn accent in Saturday’s cold open skit, which had the doctor contradicting President Trump’s wild statements about the coronavirus—something that actually happens in real life, too. At the end, Pitt broke character to praise Fauci and health care workers, which Fauci said was “classy.” No word on whether Trump thought Pitt did a good job.