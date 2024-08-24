Dr. Anthony Fauci ‘Recovering’ After Being Hospitalized With Rare Virus

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is recovering after being hospitalized with the often deadly West Nile virus.

Fauci, 83, who also headed up the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is expected the make a full recovery, a spokesperson told CNN.

“Tony Fauci has been hospitalized with a case of West Nile virus. He is now home and is recovering. A full recovery is expected,” the spokesperson said.

West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-spread disease in the U.S. with about 1,000 Americans hospitalized each year and another 1,500 being diagnosed, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. However, about 80 percent of infections in the U.S. are never diagnosed. There is no vaccine and no treatment.

The virus often presents with flu-like symptoms and a rash but can attack the brain and nervous system. About 100 people die from the virus every year in the U.S.

Fauci, who was the subject of both praise and then withering attacks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, was in hospital for six days before he was discharged.

Since retiring from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which he ran for four decades, he has joined Georgetown University, where he serves as a distinguished professor in the School of Medicine. He also holds a position in the university’s McCourt School of Public Policy.