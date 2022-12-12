Fauci Brushes Off Twitter ‘Cesspool’ After Elon Musk’s ‘Prosecute’ Post
OUCHIE
Elon Musk who? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, told a science reporter for the journal Nature on Monday that he simply does not have time to “waste” on perennially online billionaires, especially the ones tweeting about him. Following Musk’s Sunday assertion that his “pronouns” were “Prosecute/Fauci,” the reporter, Max Kozlov, asked Fauci if he had any response. “I don’t pay attention to that, Max, and I don’t even feel I need to respond…” Fauci replied, according to Kozlov. “A lot of that stuff is just a cesspool of misinformation, and I don’t waste a minute worrying about it.” The tweet, which had accumulated more than a million likes by Monday afternoon, generated backlash among medical and liberal leaders, as well as members of the LGBTQ+ community. “your pronouns are ass and hole,” late night host Jimmy Kimmel wrote in one derisive reply. But Fauci, who is readying himself to step down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease in a matter of weeks, evidently has other things on his mind. The same cannot be said for Musk, who on Monday continued his trolling with a tweet mocking the “Branch Covidians” for being “upset lol.”