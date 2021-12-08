Fauci Says It’s a Matter of ‘When, Not If’ Definition of Fully Vaxxed Changes
BOOSTER TIME
Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with CNN Wednesday that his previous position regarding the definition of what it means to be fully vaccinated has evolved. Changing the definition to include booster shots is now a matter of “when, not if,” he said, though he indicated that was his personal opinion. The statement comes a week after Fauci said the consideration was “on the table,” even as the CDC said it did not currently plan to change the definition of full vaccination. The interview also follows a TODAY show exchange between Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Savannah Guthrie, in which Bourla said the two-dose regime may not be enough to protect against the Omicron variant and that the company plans to offer a third dose by March. “You may need to go get the third booster faster, and that’s something that the health authorities should consider very carefully and make their recommendations,” Bourla said.