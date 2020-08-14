Dr. Fauci: Tucker Carlson ‘Triggers Some of the Crazies’
‘REALLY RIDICULOUS’
Dr. Anthony Fauci took a jab at Tucker Carlson on Thursday, saying the Fox News host’s frequent attacks on him have led to actual threats. Asked by The Washington Post’s Geoff Edgers in an Instagram Live interview if he was familiar with Carlson, Fauci joked, “He’s the guy that really loves me, right?” The Fox host has repeatedly railed against Fauci, calling him a “chief buffoon” and suggesting Americans should not be listening to the infectious diseases expert’s health advice amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m not concerned about what he says,” Fauci told Edgers. “It’s a little bit—I think you could say that when he does that, it triggers some of the crazies in society to start threatening me, actually threatening, which actually happens... I mean, who would have thought when I was in medical school doing things to save people’s lives, I’d have to be going around with a security detail? That’s really ridiculous.”