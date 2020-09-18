Fauci Says He’d Take the Blame if a Faulty Coronavirus Vaccine Were Distributed
BUCK STOPS HERE
Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Thursday that he would warn the public of any faults with a potential coronavirus vaccine and take the blame for any problems with its distribution himself. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes asked the doctor, “Do you assure all of us that if the corners have been cut, if there is something sideways or wrong with the process, that you will tell us and take the heat for that?” Fauci responded, “The answer, Chris, is yes.” He went on to explain the failsafes put in place to protect the vaccine development process. The same evening, former Vice President Joe Biden said in a town hall appearance, “I don’t trust the president on vaccines. I trust Dr. Fauci. If Fauci says a vaccine is safe, I’d take the vaccine.” President Donald Trump has promised a vaccine against COVID-19 before the November election, a projection most experts, including the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, say is overly optimistic.