Fauci: It’ll Be ‘Open Season’ for Vaccine Eligibility by April
FINGERS CROSSED
The end may be in sight. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and a scientific adviser to President Biden, said Thursday that it would be “open season” for adults to get the COVID-19 vaccine by April. “The number of available doses will allow for much more of a mass vaccination approach,” Fauci told NBC’s Today Show, citing the White House’s plans to ramp up distribution, and the pending approval of a third vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson. “Virtually anybody, and anyone, in any category, could start to get vaccinated” by the end of April, Fauci said, though he added that it would likely take a few more months to achieve herd immunity. He also said officials were concerned about a new strain of the virus from the U.K. but vaccines have so far proven effective against it.