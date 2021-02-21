CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Fauci Says Mask-Wearing for COVID-19 ‘Possible’ Going Into 2022
MASK ON
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s top medical adviser, said Sunday on CNN that while it’s “possible” that people will be wearing masks into 2022, he expected “a significant degree of normality” by the end of the year. “It may not be precisely the way it was in November of 2019,” he added, “but it’ll be much, much better than we have right now.” Fauci, who is also the government’s top infectious disease expert, said the possibility of future mask mandates relied on future levels of community spread. While many states are currently experiencing a high person-to-person spread of COVID-19, early immunization results from Israel suggests the Pfizer vaccine is effective at curbing transmission of the virus.