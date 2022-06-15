CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Now Dr. Anthony Fauci Has COVID
ISOLATE
Read it at National Institutes of Health
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the National Institutes of Health. The 81-year-old director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, has mild symptoms. He is isolating and working from home, and has not recently had close contact with top government officials, including President Joe Biden. “Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative,” the NIH statement added.