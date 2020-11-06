CHEAT SHEET
Dr. Fauci Thinks Dr. Fauci Fan Art Is a Bit Ridiculous
‘not at all pleasant’
Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks the frenzy over him is a bit ridiculous, according to emails obtained by BuzzFeed News’ Jason Leopold. On March 31, a colleague of Fauci’s at the National Institute of Health, Greg Folkers, emailed the infectious disease expert an article titled, “Fauci socks, Fauci doughnuts, Fauci fan art: The coronavirus expert attracts a cult following.” Fauci responded, “Truly surrealistic. Hopefully, this all stops soon.” Folkers added his own comment: “Completely surreal. Dizzying, even. Can’t imagine what it’s like for you, especially in the midst of all this.” To which Fauci wrote, “It is not at all pleasant, that is for sure.”