Dr. Fauci: Trump’s Doctors Need to Be Prepared for ‘Reversal’ With Illness
‘HEADS UP’
Hours after President Donald Trump made a big show of returning to the White House after his three days of treatment for the coronavirus at Walter Reed, top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Trump’s doctors should be “heads up” on a possible reversal of Trump’s condition.
While White House physician Dr. Sean Conley conceded that Trump “may not entirely be out of the woods yet” and refused to share details of the president’s lung health, the president insisted he was “feeling very good” and that Americans shouldn’t “be afraid of COVID.” Fauci, who has acknowledged he’s not been involved in Trump’s care, expressed optimism about the president’s battle with the virus before sounding a bit of an alarm.
“The issue is that he is still early enough in the disease that it’s no secret that if you look at the clinical course of people, sometimes when you are five to eight days in, you can have a reversal,” the White House coronavirus task force member noted. “It’s unlikely that it will happen. But they need to be heads up for it. He knows it, the physicians know it. And so they are going keep an eye out on it, and they will try and do it within the confines of the White House as opposed to in a hospital.”