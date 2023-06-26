Dr. Fauci Set to Become a Professor at Georgetown University

CHEAT SHEET
    NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci joins White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington.

    JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters

    Former chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed the next steps in his professional future after he resigned from his government post late last year. He’ll serve as a distinguished professor in Georgetown University’s School of Medicine, the college announced Monday. “Starting July 1, Fauci will serve as a Distinguished University Professor in the School of Medicine’s Department of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases, an academic division that provides clinical care, conducts research and trains future physicians in infectious diseases,” Georgetown said in the announcement. Fauci will also have a position in the university’s School of Public Policy. “I am delighted to join the Georgetown family, an institution steeped in clinical and academic excellence with an emphasis on the Jesuit tradition of public service,” Fauci said in the school’s released statement. After 38 years in government, Fauci called it quits after a tumultuous end to his tenure—he was widely scapegoated by right-wingers, including former President Donald Trump, for his efforts to combat the pandemic.

