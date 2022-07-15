10-Year-Old’s Abortion Doc Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Indiana AG
‘FALSE AND MISLEADING’
The obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on an out-of-state 10-year-old rape victim has a clear message for Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita: stop making “misleading” statements or face legal consequences. Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s attorney sent Rokita a cease and desist letter Friday after he dragged her name through the mud, claiming without evidence that she didn’t report the procedure as required by law. Records from the state’s Department of Health quickly exonerated Bernard, showing she had followed protocol. Bernard’s lawyer, Kathleen DeLaney, called Rokita statements “false,” with the potential to “incite harassment or violence” from the public against the doctor. DeLaney wrote that Rokita continued to disparage Bernard after the records were released, but couldn’t point to any statement in particular when The Daily Beast followed up.